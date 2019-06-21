Today whole world celebrates International Yoga Day 2019 by participating in massive yoga sessions and some just perform it at their nearest park or home garden. Several videos from around the world are making its way to social media leaving people amazed at the different yoga poses. Now, a video shared by ANI has gone viral on Twitter where dog squad of Border Security Force are seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu. The furry friends look absolutely adorable while performing yoga and it will win your heart.

The video is winning the internet and Twitterati has all hearts for the dogs. One user wrote, “Wonderful dogs” while the other tweeted, “Even dogs are doing yoga, but we don’t.”

Some of the netizens have replied with the videos and memes of adorable dogs stretching on a yoga mat.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Yoga is a union of physical, mental, as well as spiritual practices that are said to have originated 5,000 years ago. The practice of yoga comprises of breath control, meditation and adoption of particular body postures.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at United Nations General Assembly and also suggested June 21 to be dedicated to Yoga day as it is the longest day of the year.