International Yoga Day 2019 will be celebrated all over the world on June 21. People from all over the world will be performing yoga including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities. Earlier today, PM Modi has tweeted an animated video of himself where he can be seen performing yoga that helps strengthen back. In the video, he can be seen doing Shalabhasana as it tells its benefits. He tweeted along with the video, “Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis…just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. (sic)”

Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis…just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/etloBuR7KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

The animated yoga videos featuring PM Modi debuted last year online. So far, more than 10 yoga asanas have been demonstrated in the animated series. The first video was posted on June 5, 2019.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at United Nations General Assembly and also suggested June 21 to be dedicated to Yoga day as it is the longest day of the year.

Yoga is a union of physical, mental, as well as spiritual practices that are said to have originated 5,000 years ago. The practice of yoga comprises of breath control, meditation and adoption of particular body postures.

While the Yoga day initiative found support in many global leaders, 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution, the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA resolution of such nature. Today, billions of people are known to practice Yoga. From celebrities to political leaders and yoga gurus, some people vouch for Yoga for a healthy mind and body.