Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary urges fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. She took to Instagram to share her favourite Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose to motivate fans to do yoga. In the photo, Sapna can be seen doing yoga in a garden. She can be seen donning a white top teamed up with tights and a messy bun. With absolutely no makeup, she looks gorgeous.

She also challenges her fans to try Tree Pose and post their pictures or videos on social media tagging her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Yoga is not only for health. Yoga is for happiness health & harmony. Yoga is not for an hour, Yoga is a way of living. Out of many asanas, my favourite is Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. It strengthens & improves your posture. This #internationalyogaday . I urge each one of you to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga every day. I am challenging you all to take up #TreePoseChallenge & share your version. Best one will be selected @dabur.honey. (sic)”

Check it out here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, her latest song ‘Majnu’ is breaking the YouTube records with 1.2 million views. She is all set to feature on a Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.