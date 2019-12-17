The Internet is a place where you can find interesting things that can brighten up your mood and win your heart. One such video is going viral on social media where an elderly man can be showing some killer dance moves to Bollywood song ‘Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi’ from the 1951 film Aawara which stars Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The video is proof that age is just a number when it comes to dancing.

The clip is shared by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka and has garnered 205 retweets and 1.2K likes so far.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a beige-coloured kurta-pajama teamed up with Nehru jacket. He also makes hand gestures and some sassy moves as he takes the stage by storm. Not even this but he also twerks for a few seconds.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “You don’t stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing. Look at chacha jaan!”

Watch the video here:

You don’t stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing. Look at chacha jaan! pic.twitter.com/DkDkyxEZFG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 13, 2019



Many internet users are bowled by the man’s performance and many appreciated his sassy moves. One user wrote, “So true, age is just a number. Why not add life to years in place of adding number of years to life!!”

Another user wrote, “He is dancing through his eyes.”

One more user tweeted, “Great energy. Enjoy life to the fullest.”

Check Twitter Reactions Here:

Such a rockstar !!!! — Maj Divya (@ThinkDivya) December 13, 2019

Chachajaan Rocks👍👍🎉🎊 — mahua dey (@mahuadey20) December 13, 2019

So true, age is just a number. Why not add life to years in place of adding number of years to life!! — Dr. Ajit Varwandkar (@Varwandkar) December 13, 2019

Dancing has nothing to do with age.. Last time your video of Sikh couple was amazing hukum. — Legal Hawk (@DVSutaria) December 13, 2019

Would love to see him do a Jumma Chumma De De and that too today on a Friday! Am sure even @SrBachchan will not be able to match his steps 🙂 — Shiva (@ssr99) December 13, 2019

Great energy. Enjoy life to the fullest. — Pramod Arra (@pramod_arra) December 13, 2019



Do let us know what you think of the video!