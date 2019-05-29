Malayalam actor and Internet wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier has come a long way after her wink expressions from her maiden film Oru Adaar Love went viral. Though the film did not do well at the box office, she won the heart of her fans with her photoshoots and appearance at the events. Now, her latest pictures from the photoshoot are grabbing eyeballs and for all the right reasons. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a forest with brown leaves flying all across her. She is seen donning a black floral dress teamed up with aviators, headband and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open letting the tresses fall back.

The pictures have taken the internet by storm and have fetched over two lakh likes. She captioned it, “The trees beautifully show us how to let things go.”

View this post on Instagram The trees beautifully show us how to let things go🍂 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 26, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

In the picture, she holds the tree as turns back to see in the camera. Her expressions will win your heart.

View this post on Instagram 🍂pc: @albert_will.i.am A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 28, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT



In the last picture, she can be seen sitting on the ground full of leaves. She has kept her hair sideways and can be seen looking far away as she poses for a click.

View this post on Instagram 🍂pc: @albert_will.i.am A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 25, 2019 at 12:04am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a cut-sleeves grey blouse with multi-coloured floral embroidery, paired with a grey ghaghra and bright pink netted dupatta with similar floral lace. The picture was simply captioned with a pink bow emoji and garnered close to 2 lakh likes within four hours.

View this post on Instagram 🎀 A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya will be making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow.