Internet’s wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with Oru Adaar Love song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ has come a long way now. Not only she is making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, but she is also known for her style statement and sartorial choices. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her gorgeous picture in a pink ensemble. With hair styled in soft curls, she opted for a subtle makeup with absolutely no accessories. In the photo, she can be seen holding sunglasses in her hands and posing for a click with swag.

In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her perfect mid-riff abs and we can’t stop crushing over her picture. The post has gone viral and has fetched over four lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dhagala lagali kala Paani themb themb gala Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist Pc: @jiksonphotography. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared an array of pictures in a purple top, nerdy specs and subtle makeup. In the photo, she can be seen excited with all the sparkles in her hand. In another photo, she smiles as the sparkles fall all over her face. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the photos and we are impressed. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Cause, why not?! Outfit: @veromodaindia Styling: @joe_elize_joy Pc: @jiksonphotography MUAH: @tonythemakeupartist. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with upcoming movie Vishnupriya. She is pairing up with Shreyas Manju, son of leading producer K Manju. In a recent event, she has expressed happiness to be working in with a good team in Sandalwood helmed by Malayalam director VK Prakash. “I am very happy to be part of such an amazing team,” the actor said while thanking them for having faith in her.