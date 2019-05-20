Gripping the Internet in a frenzy with just one wink of her’s, Malayam actress Priya Prakash Varrier has come a long way as she continually leaves fans swooning over her hot pictures and videos, whether from her film sets or off them. The latest picture of the Oru Adaar Love star, on her Instagram handle, has grabbed eyeballs once again and fans broke the Internet over her uber hot look in the viral picture.

The post shows Priya dressed in a cut-sleeves grey blouse with multi-coloured floral embroidery, paired with a grey ghaghra and bright pink netted dupatta with similar floral lace. The sensational actress looked gorgeous with her mid-parted hair twirled on both sides and falling behind her back to flaunt a pair of golden earrings and her rosy smile as she looked away from the camera. The picture was simply captioned with a pink bow emoji and garnered close to 2 lakh likes within four hours.

View this post on Instagram 🎀 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is leaving no stones unturned to make her fans go gaga over her. She is an avid social media user and never fails to impress fashion police with her style statement. From donning ethnic outfits to sporting a retro look, she manages to carry each dress with utmost elegance and grace.

For the uninitiated, Priya rose to fame after her after a clip from her movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. Ever since her expressive wink exchange from her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi took over last year, she’s been everywhere. So much so, that the young actress has amassed around 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Priya will be next seen in Sridevi Bungalow.