The TV presenter and IPL host Shonali Nagrani is taking the social media by storm with her latest beach pictures. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her sizzling hot pictures. In the first picture, she can be seen giving a sultry pose in a grey top. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Missing some sunshine #mumbairains #mumbaisun #sunshine #sunny #feels #instapic #instamood #mood #vitd (sic)”

In another post, she can be seen sun-kissed as she poses on the beach. With contagious smile and hair waving in the air, she looks sexy. She captioned it, “Freedom.#fly #freedom #beach #windinmyhair #hair #sunshine #beachlife #sun (sic)”



In the last picture, she can be seen soaking herself in the sun as she sits on the beach and happily poses for the click. Clad in a white top and black briefs, the photo will motivate you to beat the summer head. She captioned it, “And after a month and a half of travel, it’s finally time to head back to reality. #mumbai here I come. #travel #srilanka2019 #srilanka #galle #instatravel #instadaily #beachwear #beachvilla #detox #goa (sic)”



The television personality went for the vacation to Sri Lanka and Goa and pictures will make your jaws drop.



She has been voted as the ’50 Most Desirable Woman’. She is a successful model and a former Femina Miss India International and has worked on both Indian and British television. She has hosted cricket shows since 2006 including four IPL consecutive seasons. Shonali has also been part of several Bollywood films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Dil Bole Hadippa. She also took part in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

On the personal front, in 2013 she tied the knot with her boyfriend Shiraz Bhattacharya.