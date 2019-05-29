Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation recently schooled a man who complained about a lot of “Obscene and vulgar ads” appearing on his IRCTC app. The official Twitter handle of IRCTC had a perfect reply for the man and ‘gently trolled’ him by saying that it is because of his browsing history that such ads appear on the app.

The man asked the railway ministry, IRCTC and union minister Piyush Goyal to look into the matter and wrote on Twitter, “Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating”.

Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into. pic.twitter.com/nb3BmbztUt — Anand Kumar (@anandk2012) May 29, 2019

In response, IRCTC wrote, “Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads”.

Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads . -IRCTC Official — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) May 29, 2019

Many netizens loved the reply and even retweeted it.