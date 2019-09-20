Fans went berserk after comedian Sunil Grover posted a cryptic tweet philosophising much on life. It was quite easy to jump to the conclusion that Kapil-Sunil relationships are back on track. People started posting welcoming messages to Sunil Grover on behalf of the Kapil Sharma Show.

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki … mere husband mujhko… — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover share a chequered relationship involving much animosity. The duo fell out and parted ways.

However, rumours of their coming together never stop doing the rounds, like what happened this time.

“I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweets to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news,” the comedian told the Hindustan Times.

Sunil Grover first walked out of Kapil’s show Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014. But the bad blood between them didn’t stay for long as Sunil soon returned. But the crack remained there.

There were reports that Kapil did not want to promote Sunil’s film on his show, and that he was also not very pleased about Sunil’s decision to do films.

Then the duo engaged in a brawl on a flight in 2017 following which both vowed not to work with each other.

The fight spilled over to social media as well.

On the work front, Sunil Grover is busy experimenting with webspace and told his fans that soon he would share the details of the project with them.

According to reports, Salman Khan, who is now the producer of the Kapil Sharma Show, had asked Sunil to join the series but at that time Sunil was busy with Bharat.