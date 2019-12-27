Gripping the television industry in a state of shock early Friday morning, Ishq Mein Marjavan actor Kushal Punjabi was reported to have committed suicide for reasons unknown. Following an Accidental Death Report (ADR) which was filed after the 37-year-old actor was found hanging from a fan at his Pali Hill residence on Thursday, December 26, the police recovered a one and a half page suicide note from his apartment.

The suicide note mentioned, “Nobody should be blamed for my death” apart from stating, “Divide 50 percent of my assets equally among my parents, sister and 50 percent should be given to my three-year-old son.”

Kushal was found hanging from the fan at around 11 pm on Thursday after which he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Kushal married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015 and the two were blessed with son Kian. Two days back, Kushal shared a cute picture with his son on his Instagram.

While depression is the reason being suggested for his suicide, television friends are in a state of shock as Kushal exude inspiration for them whether it was in fields of fitness or parenting. Mental health is as important as physical health. Just because we do not see depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses, nor see people’s brain chemistry and their life experiences that brought them into the dark terror in the first place is the reason there’s so much stigma attached to it in the society. It has a crippling effect when our own friends and family members act indifferent to the symptoms or the pain is not understood by them. Every now and then we come across messages or awareness stints asking people, who are struggling, to reach out. Fair enough but a part of what depression does is – mute our ability to reach. Hence, as a comparatively strong friend or family relative mentally, it is our duty to reach out to the person we see struggling and not the other way round.

For the uninitiated, Kushal Punjabi started his career as a model and dancer. He further ventured into acting with a television series called A Mouthful Of Sky. He has worked in various films and TV shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.