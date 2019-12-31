Music has the power to lift up your mood and no one would mind hearing the sweet notes of flute after a hectic meeting. At least that’s what this viral video of an Indian scientist proves in which he is seen concluding a big official meeting by playing the flute. In a video shared by Jairam Ramesh, who’s a Rajya Sabha MP from the Indian National Congress party, a top ISRO scientist is seen playing his flute at the end of the year’s last Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting at ISRO.

The MP posted the video on Twitter and revealed how P Kunhikrishan, Director of ISRO’s Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, is also a professional flute player. He could be seen playing popular devotional song Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje which is a Sanskrit Kriti song by the South Indian poet-composer Muthuswami Dikshitar. ISRO director, K Sivan, is also seen sitting alongside Kunhikrishnan in the clip. The video has been shared widely on social media for its sheer positivity. The post made by the MP on Twitter read, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet.” (sic)

Recently, another prominent figure made a surprising move on social media by requesting his followers to send him books instead of bouquets. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the people congratulating him after his Oath-taking ceremony to express love with books while highlighting the importance of education in the state.

साथियों, मैं अभिभूत हूँ आप झारखंडवासियों के प्यार एवं सम्मान से। पर मैं आप सबसे एक करबद्ध प्रार्थना करना चाहूँगा, कि कृपया कर मुझे फूलों के ‘बुके’ की जगह ज्ञान से भरे ‘बुक’ मतलब अपने पसंद की कोई भी किताब दें। मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है की मैं आपके फूलों को सम्भाल नहीं पाता।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/RXVQ7aghXW — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 27, 2019

India needs leaders who set the right example for their followers by encouraging positivity and ensuring their basic right to food, shelter, education and clean water. These are the kind of people who should be looked upon as role models. Agree?