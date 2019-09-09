Chandrayaan-2‘s lander Vikram has been found on the Moon’s surface and efforts are being made to re-establish communication with it. Although the lander is unbroken, it is currently in a tilted position. On September 7, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost its communication with Vikram just when it was 2.1 km away from the surface of the moon. The entire nation was waiting to see the history getting unfold but that didn’t happen.
As Indians prays for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram on Twitter, making #ISROSpotsVikram trend on top, sweet and adorable messages from Netflix India and Nagpur City Police took the Internet by storm. These messages can actually make you cry now because everyone is so emotionally attached with Vikram lander.
Take a look at these tweets:
For the background, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with the Vikram Lander, one of three components of the Chandrayaan-2, minutes before its touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours on Saturday. “It had a hard-landing very close to the planned (touch-down) site as per the images sent by the on-board camera of the orbiter. The lander is there as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It’s in a tilted position,” an Isro official associated with the mission claimed .