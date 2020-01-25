New South Wales: At a time when Australia is experiencing the worst fire season in its history, the owners of an Australian pizzeria came forward to extend help by cooking a 338-foot pizza to raise money for firefighters.

Saddened by the tragedy, siblings Pierre and Rosemary Moio, who own Pellegrini’s Italian pizzeria near Sydney, New South Wales, wanted to do something for the men and women who are risking their lives everyday to battle the deadly fires.

For this purpose, the duo then decided to cook a gigantic pizza by rolling out meter-long pieces of dough, sticking them together and topping it with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked it in a conveyor oven.

It took four hours, to cook the huge rectangular pizza. The pizza was then cut into 4,000 slices and served to a crowd of people who gathered to donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Pierre Moio, one of the owners, reportedly said that approximately 3,000 people showed up at the event to donate money for the firefighters.

Moio also told CNN that the attempt was to produce Australia’s longest ever continuous pizza, however the record couldn’t be made.”It may not have broken a world record, but it was an event that certainly helped make a difference in raising much needed funds,” he further said.

The world’s longest pizza, measuring 6,333 feet long, was cooked in California in June 2017.

Images of the huge pizza quickly went viral and several netizens praised the brother-sister duo for the restaurant’s philanthropic efforts.

Around 1.25 billion animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, are estimated to have died due to the crisis, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Meanwhile, at least 25 people have been killed and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Australia that have scorched an area of approximately 48,500 square kilometres.