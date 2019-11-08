Rome: Come September 2020 and Italy will become the first country in the world to make studying climate change compulsory in schools. Learning about climate change and sustainability will soon be compulsory for all students across the country, education minister Lorenzo Fioramonti announced on Tuesday.

Fioramonti is a 42-year-old lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement party, which has a history of supporting environmental policies. Since becoming minister, Fioramonti has been criticized by right-wing opposition parties for supporting striking students protesting climate change and backing taxes on plastic and sugary drinks.

Stressing that the 21st century citizen must be a sustainable citizen,” he has always stressed the importance of young people being active in climate change issues.

‘I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school, Fioramonti said.

Fioramonti announced that all state schools would dedicate 33 hours per year, almost one hour per school week, to climate change issues from the start of the next academic year in September. In addition, sustainable development will appear in more traditional subjects, such as geography, maths and physics.

A panel of international scientific experts is reportedly advising Italy’s environment ministry on how to redevelop the national curriculum with regard to climate change and sustainability.

The development comes as 11,000 scientists from around the world officially declared a “climate emergency” on Tuesday, warning that it will lead to “untold suffering” if we continue on our current trajectory.

Well, taking an inspiration from Italy, may be it’s time that the rest of the world takes note.