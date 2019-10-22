Diversified group ITC on Tuesday launched the world’s most expensive chocolate priced at Rs 4.3 lakh per kilogram under its Fabelle brand.

ITC’s luxury chocolate brand Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates has introduced its limited edition range chocolate ‘Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire’ – which entered into Guinness World Records to become the world’s most expensive chocolate.

A post the group shared on Instagram said, “Fabelle creates HISTORY! Inspired by the mystical concept of Trinity, Fabelle along with Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini bring alive the Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire – the most expensive chocolate, an official title Fabelle has achieved by the Guinness World Records.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates (@fabellechocolates) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:19am PDT

Co-curated by France’s Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatier, Fabelle’s ‘Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire’ box is priced at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh per kg, ITC said in a statement.

“We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the Guinness World Records feat,” ITC Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division Anuj Rustagi said.

The limited-edition offering will be encased in a hand-made wooden box, containing 15 truffles, each weighing approximately 15 grams.

The made-to-order box will be available at an indulgent price of Rs one lakh inclusive of taxes.