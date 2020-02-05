Washington: High drama was witnessed at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night when US President Donald Trump and US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, exchanged mutual snubs, triggering a meme-fest on social media. It all started after President Donald Trump ignored House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to shake his hand before the address. As Pelosi stretched out her hand to greet President Trump, he just handed her a copy of his speech and refused to shake it.

The move apparently left Nancy Pelosi in shock and she appeared to be taken aback. Watch the video here:

President Trump declines to shake Speaker Pelosi's outstretched hand at #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/oB7suIxNPT — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, after Trump finished his speech, the California Democrat stood up behind him and ripped her copy of the speech in half before tossing it aside. A source close to the speaker said the moment was not planned.

When asked about the incident, she told the media, “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was a manifesto of mistruths.”

#WATCH US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of US President Donald Trump’s speech at the end of his third State of the Union Address, in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/TY4L5dAme7 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Both the snub videos have gone viral, prompting netizens to unleash memes on Twitter.

Trump’s speech, delivered before the House, came nearly two months after he was impeached in the chamber over his dealings with Ukraine. On Thursday, the Republican-backed Senate is set to acquit Trump after his impeachment trial.