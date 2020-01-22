Florida: It is so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from trees in the southern part of the state, and leaving people alarmed.

The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted a warning on Tuesday that unusually cold weather could cause iguanas to fall to the ground all over south Florida’s neighborhoods.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s,” the NWS Miami warned.

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

Iguanas often sleep in trees, so when their bodies go dormant, they appear to fall from the sky. The cold-blooded animals can slow down or become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s, and are known to drop out of trees.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the NWS said.

“The temperature threshold for when iguanas begin to go into a dormant state depends greatly on the size of the iguana. Generally speaking, the larger the iguana, the more cold it can tolerate for longer periods,” Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami said.

Eventually, these creatures mobilize with the warmth of the morning sun and rising temperatures.

Many people took to social media to talk about this weird phenomenon:

Florida is a hellscape. Imagine taking a brisk walk and a damn 5ft iguana fall on you. You'd shit on yourself and die — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 22, 2020

Usually in cold weather you get frozen pipe warning.. in Florida we get falling iguana warnings 🙃 #FloridaWinter — dennise the piece (@sowhatsgoodee) January 22, 2020

Was not expecting all this attention for iguana tweet. I am a bit overwhelmed. But I’ll be honest I love iguanas (if that wasn’t obvious) 🙂 I care for two lizards so it hurts SUPER when I see people abusing these animals. I just hope this won’t happen in Florida — Rachel (@RachelEli_) January 22, 2020

@JaneyGodley Here in Florida, the Miami Weather Service has issued a falling iguana warning. This is no joke. It is so cold, iguanas are going dormant and falling out of trees. Janey, iguanas aren't crickets. They are big heavy fuckers. Be glad you're in balmy Scotland. — HoydenKathleen (@KathleenHoyden) January 22, 2020

if i ever exist in florida during the winter and a frozen iguana falls out of a tree onto me im setting myself on fire — m*kayla🥱 (@dadzukos) January 22, 2020

Not just this year, this phenomenon has been observed in the year 2018 as well.