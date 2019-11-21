New Delhi: What would be this world if we failed to question it? An important part of being human is to ponder on our existence and think about how thoughts and ideas can shape our societies. And that’s what philosophy is!
You may not realize it but Philosophy defines your morals and defines every single action you take, that’s how important it is. To recognize the same, UNESCO celebrates World Philosophy Day each year, on the third Thursday of November to encourage philosophical thinking.
This year, it’s being celebrated today i.e November 21.
What is Philosophy?
Considered one of the most important fields of human thought, Philosophy aspires to understand the very meaning of life. It is the study of the nature of reality and existence, of what it is possible to know, and of what constitutes right and wrong behaviour.
Given the times that we live in, it’s necessary to incorporate critical thinking so as to open our minds and develop a tolerant attitude towards our fellow human beings.
By celebrating World Philosophy Day each year, UNESCO underlines the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture and for each individual. The objective of this day is to encourage people around the world to share their philosophical heritage and open their minds to new ideas.
Last year, World Philosophy Day was observed on 15 November and the first such event took place way back in 2002.
Various events will be held all over the globe to raise awareness and appreciation for philosophy and practices related to it. So go ahead, and share your thoughts on this day.
On the occasion, Twitterati also had a lot to say and people shared their favorite bits of philosophical wisdom:
Aristotle argued that philosophy begins with wonder and is born of the very basic human disposition towards asking questions. So, on this day follow his advice and remember to question and wonder. Even if you don’t arrive at any conclusion, these questions will enlarge our conception of what is possible.