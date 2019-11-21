New Delhi: What would be this world if we failed to question it? An important part of being human is to ponder on our existence and think about how thoughts and ideas can shape our societies. And that’s what philosophy is!

You may not realize it but Philosophy defines your morals and defines every single action you take, that’s how important it is. To recognize the same, UNESCO celebrates World Philosophy Day each year, on the third Thursday of November to encourage philosophical thinking.

This year, it’s being celebrated today i.e November 21.

What is Philosophy?

Considered one of the most important fields of human thought, Philosophy aspires to understand the very meaning of life. It is the study of the nature of reality and existence, of what it is possible to know, and of what constitutes right and wrong behaviour.

Given the times that we live in, it’s necessary to incorporate critical thinking so as to open our minds and develop a tolerant attitude towards our fellow human beings.

By celebrating World Philosophy Day each year, UNESCO underlines the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture and for each individual. The objective of this day is to encourage people around the world to share their philosophical heritage and open their minds to new ideas.

Last year, World Philosophy Day was observed on 15 November and the first such event took place way back in 2002.

#Philosophy is a bastion against the narrowing of opinions. It's a way to cultivate critical thinking to counter simplistic rhetorics seeking to set cultures against one another. Ahead of Thursday's #PhilosophyDay, let's share some #WednesdayWisdom! 🏛️ https://t.co/qdzVFokTB8 pic.twitter.com/YfDkRaCoR3 — UNESCO (@UNESCO) November 20, 2019

Various events will be held all over the globe to raise awareness and appreciation for philosophy and practices related to it. So go ahead, and share your thoughts on this day.

On the occasion, Twitterati also had a lot to say and people shared their favorite bits of philosophical wisdom:

#WorldPhilosophyDay 'Philosophy is an attempt to express the infinity of the universe in terms of the limitations of language.' – A. N. #Whitehead pic.twitter.com/1OnCkb8Exc — Dr Peter Sjöstedt-H (@PeterSjostedtH) November 19, 2019

St Edith Stein: "God is truth, and whoever seeks the truth is seeking God, whether they know it or not."#WorldPhilosophyDay pic.twitter.com/D2Qlu7rg71 — Carmelite Nuns GB (@carmelnunsgb) November 15, 2019

2500 years ago the Greek philosopher Socrates told us "the unexamined life is not worth living" Let's celebrate by setting aside five minutes to examine our choices have formed the lives we live. How might you chose differently? Would you do it all again? PT3 #worldphilosophyday pic.twitter.com/vFIvi5IP3J — The Ethics Centre (@ethics_centre) November 21, 2019

Today is to honour philosophical reflections around the world. It is a day for people to share thoughts, openly explore and discuss new ideas and inspire public debate or discussion on society’s challenges.#InnovateWithUs #WorldPhilosophyDay pic.twitter.com/tGsPa6fPt4 — Fonseka Innovations (@Fonseka_AU) November 20, 2019

Today is World Philosophy Day. We must respect all philosophies and schools of thought. We must respect all religions. A society can progress only through tolerance. #WorldPhilosophyDay — Baskar – The Power Blaster (@BaskarYadav13) November 21, 2019

It's the richness of the mind that shapes the human race. Let us celebrate philosophies that have been the foundation of our journey that brought us to this modern era.#WorldPhilosophyDay pic.twitter.com/TyfQHW0OEV — Prabha Khaitan Foundation (@FoundationPK) November 21, 2019

Aristotle argued that philosophy begins with wonder and is born of the very basic human disposition towards asking questions. So, on this day follow his advice and remember to question and wonder. Even if you don’t arrive at any conclusion, these questions will enlarge our conception of what is possible.