Actor Jaaved Jaaferi was slammed by a section of social media for tweeting a joke on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali Ayurved.

Jaaved on Saturday took to Twitter and posted a joke that was forwarded to him by one of his friends, taking a dig at the salt being manufactured by Ramdev’s company.

“Patanjali namak ka packet kehta hai ki yeh bana hai 2500 hazaar saal puraani Himalaya ki chattaan Sey. Aur expiry Hai 2019 mein. By God. Baba bilkul time pey khod laaye, nahi toh Himalaya par hi expire ho jaata,” the joke read.

Received this from a friend : Patanjali Namak Ka Packet Kehta Hai Ki

“Yeh Bana Hai 2500 Hazaar Saal Puraani Himalaya Ki Chattaan Sey.”

Aur Expiry Hai 2019 Mein. By God !! Baba Bilkul Time Pey Khod Laaye, Nahi Toh Himalaya Par Hi Expire Ho Jaata !!!🤣 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 13, 2019

Jaaved’s post, however, did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati.

“Salt granules absorb moisture over time. The water absorption is way lesser in rocks. Ever studied science?” one user tweeted.

Another user asked the “Dhamaal” actor to have proper knowledge about food packaging.

This is how he was trolled:

What an idiot!

That is rock salt and not sea salt!! 😂😂 We now have a male version of Swara Bhaskar I guess. — Hirakesh Chandra Roy (@RoyHirakesh) July 14, 2019

Uncle salt granules absorb moisture overtime. The water absorption is way lesser in rocks. Ever studied science? — The Angry Indian 🇮🇳 (@sway_hi) July 15, 2019

Bhakt – Ye Baba Hai Ye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hai pic.twitter.com/9YXthrhoYG — . (@RASHIDJAMIL055) July 14, 2019

Without knowledge of food packaging tech U R tweeting

If U have time, pl. read FSSAI website and min. 3 years of https://t.co/n0FQ8x742H. in botany along with chemistry and you will understand “Use By Date” once you change the place of chemicals & pack in non-natural conditions — लवेश (@FI_for_All) July 15, 2019

Dumbness personified! Hey man with zero grey matter,Why do u think salt is used as a preservative to prevent stuff from rotting..Salt crystallised from sea water is centuries old!Go&join Baba Ramdev’s educational institutes,might help you,grey cells can’t be added,though! — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) July 15, 2019

“Without knowledge of food packaging technique, you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website and then you will understand ‘use by date’,” the user wrote.

To this, Jaaved had a fitting reply.

without knowledge of comedy and satire U R tweeting if U have time, pl. read Comedy websites and min. 3 years of watching Stand up comedy and you will understand what ‘jokes’ are — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 15, 2019

“Without knowledge of comedy and satire you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Comedy websites and you will understand what ‘jokes’ are,” he wrote.