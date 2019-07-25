If in Delhi, you cannot miss the famous fire paan from Cannaught Place. Today, Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were in the capital for the promotions of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. After the event got over, they were papped having pan together in Connaught Place’s Odeon Paan. It was not a basic saada or meetha paan Parineeti and Sidharth were trying. But, a FIRE paan (which is one of the most famous creations of the shop).

In the video, which is being circulated on WhatsApp, Parineeti and Sidharth’s reactions have been captured. The shopkeeper puts the entire fire paan thing in their mouth in one go. Sidharth opted for a Bihari style in a leaf printed shirt along with a red scarf and sunglasses and on the other hand, Parineeti chose to wear a green jacket teamed up with white sneakers.

Watch the full video here:

Jabariya Jodi is a comedy-drama that will hit the theatres on August 2, this year. The film is based on instances of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ (groom kidnappings) prevalent in Bihar.

Recently, the makers of the film dropped a new track titled ‘Ki Honda Pyaar‘ which is a romantic number. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics have been penned by Raj Shekhar. The song is about the separation of two lovers and how they cope with it. Parineeti recalls her childhood days with Sidharth and sheds tears. Sidharth bears the pain by getting intoxicated.