The weekend has just begun for party animals and giving them some tips to dress the right way up is Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez who just made it difficult for fans to take their eyes off her as she struck one sultry pose after another in a recent video. Keeping fans hooked, Jackky promised to unravel some beauty tips but not before she nailed their attention with her now viral video.

In the video which the diva shared on her Instagram handle, Jackky can be seen donning an off shoulder mauve dress with an unforgivably plunging neckline. The post was captioned, “Guess what’s happening! Makeup and beauty lovers Stay tuned! @shaanmu @nora1352 @greeshx @hajjarphotography (sic).”

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.