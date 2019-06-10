Apart from owning a couple of Persian cats at home, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is known to have not just a soft corner for animals but also raise her voices against the inhumane treatment of animals. Hence, it was but obvious that when the Punjab and Haryana High Court accorded a legal person’s status and entity to all animals in the state, Jacqueline was overjoyed. From declaring all citizens as the animals’ guardians, the verdict also promoted the welfare of animals.

Hailing the decision, Jacqueline was seen spending quality time with one of her “four-legged friends” and later uploaded a post sharing the selfies. Donning a polo white tee and a pair of cream coloured shorts, Jacqueline looked extremely happy in the company of the horse as it nuzzled it’s head against her, while locked away in the stable. The happy pictures were captioned, “Haryana High Court declares all animals as ‘legal persons’ and all citizens as their guardians this is such a landmark judgement for animal welfare! I’m so happy for all my four legged friends” (sic).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.