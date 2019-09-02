Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is currently holidaying in Barcelona with her family. Along with pictures, she has recently shared a million-dollar video of hers along with her sister dancing to the soft tunes on the streets of Gaudi Park, Barcelona.

Jacqueline in a touristy style dances like a happy kid as she can be seen taking turns with an adorable hairband on the head and a flowy white shrug. The Srilankan beauty was so amazed to see the beauty of the country that she couldn’t stop herself from grooving with her sis. With her hands wide open, the actor can be seen dancing like a free bird.

Take a look at the video and picture:

View this post on Instagram 👩‍❤️‍👩 दीदी A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram 👩‍❤️‍👩 lunchtime 🍋🍊🍎 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

A few days ago, Jacqueline turned 34 and celebrated her birthday on the beaches of Sri Lanka. The Race 3 actor shared a video in which she can be seen having fun with her friends dancing and running on the beach. Along with the video, she wrote, “My Happy place with my happy people!” She also cut a birthday cake on a beach in the presence of her parents. She took to Instagram to flaunt her new diamond pendant necklace that se got from her father as a birthday present.

View this post on Instagram My Happy place with my happy people!🥰 #thetravelankas 🦁 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 10, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Saaho song, Bad Boy, along with Prabhas. She even dropped her new vlog from Croatia giving fans a glimpse of her journey ahead of the Saaho song shoot.

She will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres on June 2020.

Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.