Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has recently dropped the trailer of the Netflix film Drive, was spotted in Mumbai today in all-white ensembles, oversized sunnies, big shoes. She was greeted with wolf-whistles as she stepped outside the car at Kalina Airport. She chose to oblige the paparazzi with air-kisses and diva-like poses. Setting the mercury soaring across the Internet, Jackky’s pictures instantly got viral within minutes of being uploaded.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez is pairing up for the first time with Sushant Singh Rajput in Netflix film, Drive and the trailer featuring their sultry and sensuous looks had set the Internet gushing. The trailer was enough to set the mercury soaring across the Internet in the star cast’s hot looks.

In the thrilling and power-packed trailer, Sushant is seen as a Formula One test driver, whereas Jacqueline is a member of the street race gang. After a montage of some fun-filled moments, Sushant is seen pitching the idea of a robbery to Jacqueline. They take the level a notch higher, the attempted robbery has been set in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk. The shooting completed last year itself, however, it was postponed several times. It will now open on Netflix on November 1.