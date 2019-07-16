Trust Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez to be on a happy high in the middle of a sluggish Tuesday and treating fans to her contagious energy, the Kick 2 star gave them a glimpse of her jam this morning. Seen twerking on point, Jacky set the Internet swooning over her viral video.

In the video that she shared on her Instagram handle, Jacqueline can be seen donning a sexy monochrome ensemble as she struck a sensuous expression and twerked to the music in the background. Cut to new frame and we see Jacky in a cute avatar, dressed in a spotless white dress and continuing to twerk as fans hearts went aflutter. The video broke the Internet instantly and was captioned, “Tuesday jam” (sic), punctuated with a kiss emoji.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.