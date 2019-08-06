Jacqueline Fernandez has been setting fires, everywhere with her style. While she always looks chic and classy in every attire that she dons, but this time, she categorically dazzled in a neon crop sweatshirt. Upping the style quotient with a dash of neon and puffed pink lips, Jacqueline indeed knows how to roll with charm today.

The Kick actor just dropped a sizzling hot picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Feeling like a @babyg_in girl💝 get ready for the new collection!!!” It seems like Jacqueline is all set to shoot for a watch brand and tells her fans to stay tuned for upcoming pictures.

In the photo, Jacqueline can be seen wearing a comfy neon cropped sweatshirt with blue jeans. Her contorted nose, puffy lips and rosy cheeks make her look like a doll. Keeping her hair open, she looked remarkable.

A few days ago, Fernandez shared a dance video which kept her fans watching on repeat. Her expressions and moves were matching the beats of a song and it is the best thing on the internet till now.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kick 2. Apart from these, she is all set to make her digital space debut with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.