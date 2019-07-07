Not allowing anything to dull her shine, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her never-ending cheer and contagious bubbly self. The Houseful actress recently shared a hot video where she can be seen celebrating her journey so far in the glamour world and fans were left swooning as she revealed the secret superpower of hers.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Jacky gives sneak-peeks into her life on the sets and off them during her Bollywood journey which will surely raise your love meters for her. the viral post was captioned, “Can we just take a moment and appreciate how big our family is!!!! Thank you thank you thank you, each and every single one of you, for being with me on this journey, through all my ups and especially on all my downs you have all been my BEST and BIGGEST support in this one crazy journey Happiness has always been my SUPERPOWER and I want for all of you to live your best life possible.. I hope we can continue inspiring each other to get there and be there always!! Love you INSTAFAM!! #30million” (sic).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.