If there is one diva whose vlogs have been trending all month like a rage it has to be Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez who has kept fans hooked and on the edge with her detailed videos ever since her song, Bad Boy from Saaho, released. Taking to her Instagram handle today, the diva dropped the news of another vlog to be out soon but it was her smoking hot picture which captured all hearts and left the temperatures soaring across the Internet.

The shared picture shows Jacqueline in a black crop top with a plunging neckline and paired with black shorts. Posing with a huge straw hat, Jacqueline sported a messy low bun as she struck a sensuous pose by the beachside. The picture was captioned, “New vlog out today stay tuned!! (sic)” and unsurprisingly, went instantly viral with 1.2 million likes on it already.

View this post on Instagram New vlog out today 💋 stay tuned!! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

The song from Saaho, Bad Boy, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas just made our jaws drop in awe as we saw the South sensation unleash those sexy moves in sync with the diva. Unveiling his never-before-seen avatar, Prabhas set the Internet on fire as grooved with Jackky to singers Badshah and Neeti Mohan’s voice. The song shows the duo dancing near the pool and beach, donning glamorous outfits that instantly left hearts fluttering in tandem with the rocking track composed and written by Badshah.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.