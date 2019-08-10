Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the sought actors of Bollywood, has treated her fans on Saturday evening with her hot pictures as she vacays at a beach location. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures in a white and blue monokini. In the photos, she can be seen giving a sultry pose. She teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a hat and wet hair. With orange sky and beach at the background, she looks hot as she gives out a wide smile and strikes a pose on a sandy beach.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “high tides and good vibes #beachvibes #cinnamonhotels. (sic)”

The photos have gone viral on social media and have fetched over one lakh likes within a few minutes.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram high tides and good vibes🌊💖 #beachvibes #cinnamonhotels A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 10, 2019 at 8:52am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her couple of photos in a pink cami top teamed up with cream coloured palazzo. She wrote, “What an amazing feeling the day you wake to find they have no more power over you. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 💝🌈 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 9, 2019 at 7:41am PDT



On the work front, she will be next seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kick 2. Apart from these, she is all set to make her digital space debut with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.