Breaks heartbeats to a standstill, Bad Boy star Jacqueline Fernandez dropped her new vlog from Croatia giving fans a glimpse of her journey ahead of the Saaho song shoot with Prabhas but it was not so much the video but the sultry picture that the diva used to drop the news which made the Internet ogle nonstop. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacky shared a still from the song with was enough to set fans drooling, vlog or no vlog.

In the shared picture, Jacky is seen flaunting her well-toned legs and waistline as she lay near a beach, striking a sensuous pose and donning a pair of denim shorts teamed with a white bralette and a shimmery shrug. The picture was captioned, “New vlog out now!!! My first Telugu song with @actorprabhas #badboy #saaho LINK IN MY BIO (sic).”

Take a look at the vlog here:

The latest song from Saaho, Bad Boy, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas just made our jaws drop in awe as we saw the South sensation unleash those sexy moves in sync with the diva. Unveiling his never-before-seen avatar, Prabhas set the Internet on fire as grooved with Jackky to singers Badshah and Neeti Mohan’s voice. The song shows the duo dancing near the pool and beach, donning glamorous outfits that instantly left hearts fluttering in tandem with the rocking track composed and written by Badshah.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.