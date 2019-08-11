No matter how long the sun has been up, birthdays are every reason to party till you drop and Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez has been exactly on that kind of “Drive” as she brought in her big day with her “happy people” at a beach in Sri Lanka. Giving a heads up to the fun as her gang landed on the island country two days ahead, Jackky flooded the Internet with pictures and videos giving fans latest updates about her personal event and fans couldn’t have asked for more.

In a recent video which is breaking the Internet, Jacqueline and gang can be seen uncorking the champagne bottle and downing the clinked glasses before they run off towards the encroaching tide in the sea and play with water. The video was captioned, “My Happy place with my happy people! #thetravelankas (sic)” and Bollywood family instantly took to wish the diva. While Shilpa Shetty wished, “Happpiest B’day to you .. You wonderful, happy and precious soul.. @jacquelinef143 wishing you all the happiness love and success in the world (sic)”, Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful soul may you have the most amazing year (sic)” and singer Guru Randhawa commented, “Happy birthday Jacky Jacky (sic).”

View this post on Instagram My Happy place with my happy people!🥰 #thetravelankas 🦁 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 10, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.