Setting fire to our feed this Sunday with her smoking hot look that too behind the camera, Bollywood diva and Drive actor Jacqueline Fernandez treated fans to a sultry picture of hers. Seen slaying like a pro as she handled the huge camera, Jackky set fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kick 2 star shared the picture where she can be seen donning a shimmery black strap dress paired with black strapped heels as she peeped into the eye-view of the camera. The picture was captioned, “@tresemmeindia behind the camera for a change! (sic).”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez is pairing up for the first time with Sushant Singh Rajput in Netflix film, Drive and the latest poster featuring them in sultry looks along with Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk had set the Internet gushing. Dropped ahead of the Makhna song, the poster was enough to set the mercury soaring across the Internet in the star cast’s hot looks.

The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 was reportedly slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the latest revelation by Jacky, an official confirmation or statement of its release date on Netflix is awaited.

Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.