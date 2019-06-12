Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a vacation with her sister at a picturesque location. Recently, she slipped into a pink monokini with ‘Barbie’ written across it. The Race 3 actor took to Instagram to share multiple photographs of herself while holidaying with her sister at a beach destination. In one photo, Jacqueline is seen flaunting a bright pink swimsuit that has Barbie written on it.

In another picture, she can be seen donning a pink floral swimsuit as she takes a ride on a yacht with her sister. She completed her vacay look with sunglasses and a high ponytail.

In another picture, she can be seen sitting in a bathrobe while having morning breakfast.

In the post, she wishes her sister Happy Birthday with an adorable post. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my sissy poo Geri! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always) and dancing like a funny man in his thong! I love you.”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. Mrs Serial Killer is slated to be released on Netflix later this year. Jacqueline will also be seen next in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

With inputs from IANS!