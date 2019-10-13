Pumping us up for the weekend grind like no other motivational video, Drive star Jacqueline Fernandez made sure that fans started their Sunday with the right amount of ‘Kick‘ as she treated them to a hot and sexy dance video of hers. Setting the mercury soaring across the Internet, Jackky’s video instantly collected close to 5 lakh views within minutes of being uploaded.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jackky shared the video which features her dancing with two choreographers. Dressed in all black, the trio’s energy is too contagious to miss. Jacqueline captioned the video as, “Thank you my babies!! Absolutely loved doing this choreography!! #karma @adil_choreographer @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji @dharmamovies @tarun_mansukhani @sushantsinghrajput link in bio (sic).”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez is pairing up for the first time with Sushant Singh Rajput in Netflix film, Drive and the latest poster featuring them in sultry looks along with Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk had set the Internet gushing. Dropped ahead of the Makhna song, the poster was enough to set the mercury soaring across the Internet in the star cast’s hot looks.

The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 was reportedly slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the latest revelation by Jacky, an official confirmation or statement of its release date on Netflix is awaited.

Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.