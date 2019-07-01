Jacqueline Fernandez always looks perfect whenever we spot her going out or making a public appearance. Be it with makeup or without, her looks are examined and appreciated – all thanks to natural beauty. The Sri-Lankan beauty is very much active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of hers. The Dishoom actor took to Instagram to share her makeover video. In a fraction of seconds, Jacqueline shows her before and after makeup face. The actor keeps on sharing BTS videos and makeup clips to let her fans know the inside and out of Jacqueline Fernandez.

While sharing the latest video, Jacqueline writes, “Makeover time!🥰 what do you guys think? 💕”. The actor in a white t-shirt, is looking bright and fresh.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Makeover time!🥰 what do you guys think? 💕 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 1, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.