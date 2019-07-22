Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest video flaunting her killer dance moves and expressions just come in the right time to wipe-off your Monday blues. In the video, the Drive actor can be seen dancing to the beats of a song and it is the best thing on the internet today. Dressed in a red floral saree, she teamed up her look with statement jewellery and hair tied up in half with tresses falling back.

Her expressions in the video will steal your heart all over again. The clip has taken the internet by storm and has clocked over two million views within a few hours.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0LyA9MHXuyw38eiCWP4O-Om56GmIDodRTNtao0/

Earlier, she has shared her sensuous video twerking to the music in the background. Dressed in a spotless white dress and continuing to twerk, she had left her fans aflutter. The video broke the Internet instantly and was captioned, “Tuesday jam” (sic), punctuated with a kiss emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kick 2. Apart from these, she is all set to make her digital space debut with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.