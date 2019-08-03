Pepping fans mood in a bingo, Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez recently treated them to a sultry picture of hers and our weekend is already made! Seen posing sensuously on a couch, the Drive star set fans heartbeats accelerating and we are not surprised.

In the picture that the diva shared on her Instagram handle, Jacky can be seen donning a heavy yellow ghaghra with floral embroidery and similar cut-sleeves blouse as she bent foward sitting on the couch and flaunted her beautiful long tresses. Posing sensuously, Jacqueline captioned the pictures, “Hair today gone tomo… how short should I go?? #nervous (sic)” and DJ Snake was quick to comment with fire emoji.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.