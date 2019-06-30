Blessed with the power to instantly set the mercury soaring with any look that she dons, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez once again left fans smitten and this time with her airport look. Going the extra mile to treat fans on the weekend, Jackky uploaded pictures with sensuous poses and the Internet could not keep calm after that.

Seen donning a hot black strap top inside a black leather jacket, teamed with a pair of black leather pants and boots, Jacqueline looked smouldering. While in one picture she posed with her face covered, crouching in a corner and sporting a braid with the caption reading, “एयरपोर्ट लूक!! (Airport look)” (sic) to opening up her beautiful tresses and flaunting the curls with sensuous expressions that instantly set fans heartbeats accelerating, Jacqueline managed to keep them hooked even in the wee hours of the night.

Check out Jacqueline’s latest airport look here:

View this post on Instagram ✈️✈️✈️ एयरपोर्ट लूक!! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 29, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.