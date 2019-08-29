Giving a larger than life view into the making of Saaho song, Bad Boy, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has dropped another vlog from Croatia and fans can’t keep calm. Basking in the detailed update from Jackky herself, fans cannot stop ogling at the video which has by now garnered over 7 lakh views.

Continuing from where it ended in Part 1, the new vlog showed Jacqueline in her various moods, dress ups and preparations of binging on her favourite food items during the course of the 13 minutes 25 seconds of the video. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline dropped the video with an extra sultry poster featuring her in a bold black ensemble, walking next to a black horse. The poster was captioned, “New vlog OUT now ‼ LINK IN MY BIO! #saaho #badboy #youtube (sic).”

Watch Jacqueline’s new vlog here:

The song from Saaho, Bad Boy, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas just made our jaws drop in awe as we saw the South sensation unleash those sexy moves in sync with the diva. Unveiling his never-before-seen avatar, Prabhas set the Internet on fire as grooved with Jackky to singers Badshah and Neeti Mohan’s voice. The song shows the duo dancing near the pool and beach, donning glamorous outfits that instantly left hearts fluttering in tandem with the rocking track composed and written by Badshah.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.