People love all kinds of street food but those who love momos will tell you just how pure their love is. One of the craziest momos lovers is Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who did a little adventure post her shoot by visiting Nainital market with her friends. The Sri Lankan beauty is in Nainital for the shooting of some movie. She took to her Instagram account to share a series of videos where she can be seen hanging out with a bunch of girls. Jacqueline revealed that they have come to the place just to have momos.

Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen covering her face with a scarf so that no one in the Nainital market can notice her. She admits that the momos they had were the best momos she ever had in her life. While sharing the pictures and videos during the adventure of momos, Jacqueline wrote, “A little MoMo adventure in Nainital 🥰🥰 with these cuties!! #postshootmuchies”.

Take a look at the videos of Jacqueline Fernandez:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.