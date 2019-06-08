Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty who has worked in films like Jalebi, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend and Mere Dad Ki Maruti, is currently raising the temperature with her hot picture on Instagram. She is known for her bold and sexy pictures on social media and often grabs eyeballs for her sartorial choices. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in pastel pink top and black briefs. In the photo, she can be seen posing seductively on the bed. With minimal makeup and messy hair, she raises the hotness bar in her latest picture.

Her picture is from the photoshoot for FHM India Magazine. She captioned it, “Dreams are #rheality is #Dreams @fhmindia.” (sic)

Check out her picture here:

View this post on Instagram Dreams are #rheality is #Dreams @fhmindia A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Jun 7, 2019 at 11:51pm PDT



Earlier, Rhea was in the buzz after the reports suggested that she is dating Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Pinkvilla has reported that both Sushant and Rhea have come close to each other and the later is often seen chilling with the actor at his Lonavala house. The report adds that even though they are calling each other ‘good friends’, they have gone past the level of being ‘just friends’ and are actually dating each other.

A source close to the actor reveals to the portal, “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Romantic film Jalebi directed by Vikram Bhatt.