Television actor Nia Sharma is currently enjoying the success of her latest web series Jamai 2.0 opposite actor Ravi Dubey. Known for her bold looks and curvaceous body, she keeps fans updated about her ongoing day. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of photos in an off-shoulder white dress with long sleeves on one side. She has completed her look with blue eyes shadow, a pair of earrings, golden chocker and kept her hair straight. Her expressions as she walks on the street will steal your heart away.

She captioned the post as, “@cashmakeupartistry Outfit @paparazzicloset Styling @saachivj Assisted by @sanzimehta777. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, her photos from the premiere of Jamai 2.0 went viral on social media. Donning a hot red dress, she has set the temperature soaring. In the pictures, she can be seen donning off-shoulder crop top with ruffled skirt. The stone detailing on the neckpiece with cross pendant adds a dash of elegance to the sultriness. Keeping her jewellery minimal, her glossy hair tied in a bun and lips coloured red, Nia looked attractive in these pictures. While sharing pictures, Nia writes, “Let’s paint the town red today! @cashmakeupartistry #jamai2.0 is streaming now!! @zee5premium” (sic).



Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur). It is a web series about Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) seeking revenge from Roshini’s (Nia Sharma) mother Durga Devi (DD) (Achint Kaur) who owns a chain of night clubs in the city. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma made for a popular onscreen couple in Jamai Raja. Their chemistry in television drama Jamai Raja had the Indian television audience hooked to their screens.