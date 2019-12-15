Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss world 2019 on Saturday, December 15 in London at the coveted ceremony. She was followed by France’s Ophely Mezino as the second runner-up while India’s Suman Rao came at the close third.

As mentioned on the official Miss World website, Toni-Ann Singh is a 23-year-old student at US’ Florida State University. Her bio on the website reveals that she aspires to be a medical doctor and has already been anointed as the president of the Caribbean students association at the university.

It is after a hiatus of 16 long years that Jamaica has won the beauty pageant. The island-nation had won the popular contest in the year 1993 previously when Lisa Hanna was crowned the Miss World.

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

The Miss World website also mentions that Toni-Ann Singh is the fourth Jamaican woman to have won the beauty pageant. She credits her mother for her support and guidance throughout in pursuing her dreams.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who was the head judge at the event, took to social media to congratulate Toni-Ann Singh on her win. His tweet read, “Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh – new Miss World” (sic)

Beautiful lady with an equally beautiful voice. Congrats @toniannsingh – new Miss World. https://t.co/yFPa6nPX0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2019

India’s Suman Rao finished at third position at the prestigious event. She belongs to Rajasthan and has participated in many popular beauty contests. Suman was crowned Femina Miss India in June this year.