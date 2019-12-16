New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has apologised for a tweet sent out from its official Twitter handle in favour of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, which witnessed a crackdown by the Delhi Police last night following violence which broke out during a march being conducted by the students against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On its official Twitter handle, the PIB tweeted: “A member of our social media team inadvertently tweeted from our official Twitter handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken.”

A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken. — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 15, 2019

The tweet, which now stands deleted, said: “Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can’t let my alma mater bleed.” The tweet also had hashtags such as ‘Stop violence against students.’

The PIB apology came nearly an hour after the aforementioned tweet.

Hundreds of students, who were detained by the police, were released earlier today. Protests against the police action, which came without permission from the university authorities, were held outside its headquarters by students groups as well as members of the civil society.

The Aligarh Muslim University, which, like Jamia, has been witnessing protests against the CAA, too, was subjected to police crackdown after students gathered to protests against the events at Jamia.

The CAA, which was passed by the Parliament last week, aims to give Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution in their native countries.