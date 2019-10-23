Actor Janhvi Kapoor is known to dress up to the T at any event. However, her latest appearance became the reason of her trolling on social media. Janhvi was beautifully dressed in a yellow coloured suit when she was clicked outside her pilates class in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor must have changed from her workout clothes into that pretty suit before coming out of the gym. Everything was fine until she turned and the long tag attached to the end of her dupatta was visible. This sent the people on social media in a tizzy who pointed out how Janhvi just forgot to remove the tag away from her dupatta for the reasons best known to her.

In a video that’s currently going viral on social media, Janhvi is seen flaunting that yellow suit with a tag on the edge of her dupatta. While some trolled the actor and her team for not paying attention to the tiny detailing while dressing up, some think that it’s a basic human error and can happen to anyone. Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram #jhanvikapoor snapped at her pilates class today #viralbayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:46am PDT

A user commented on the video and wrote, “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag… that’s y”, while another wrote, “hahah she’s left the tag on her dupatta” (sic).

If you are an ardent Bollywood lover, you would remember how actor Bipasha Basu was trolled for the same reason a few years back after she wore a stunning blue coloured suit at an awards show and the tag on her dupatta was visible when she was posing at the red carpet. Bipasha looked ravishing but she was widely trolled for having the price tag on while posing for the paparazzi. Check out this picture:

Meanwhile, a tag or no tag, Janhvi is a fashionista and her pictures go viral on social media in no time. The actor is currently gearing up for as many as four films in the pipeline. The actor is preparing for the release of Kargil Girl and has already started Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. Janhvi also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead, followed by Karan Johar’s Takht.