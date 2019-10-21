Actor Janhvi Kapoor has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself. She looks absolutely stylish posing in a vibrant setup amid shades of pink. Janhvi has shared a set of three photos that seems to be from her latest photoshoot. In the first picture, she looks totally glamorous wearing a silver beaded strapless dress with a pair of golden earrings and too much swag around. In another picture, she looks straight into the camera wearing a printed pink corset dress with black boots and side-swept hair. The other post that Janhvi has made shows her playing with the pink fabric around. The actor looks stunning in her stark red outfit and that million-dollar smile on the face.

Janhvi tagged all the people responsible for these pretty looks in the caption of her post. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Burst my own bubble 💗” (sic). Check out these posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 21, 2019 at 4:58am PDT

Janhvi’s Instagram timeline looks all colourful and vivacious with her happy and stylish pictures. The actor is quite a fashionista and never fails to impress her fans with her styling. Janhvi’s go-to style includes a statement dress, sparkly-smokey eye makeup and subtle lip colour with big voluminous hair. She usually likes to wear dresses by the international designers unless she’s opting for a saree or a suit to wear which is rare. Janhvi opts to go traditional only while attending a formal event or promoting a film in which she’s playing a desi character.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film Kargil Girl which is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena. The actor has also begun preparing for Dostana 2 in which she has been paired with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline which is set to go on the floors in February next year.