A Japan zoo has recently conducted a lion escape drill to train its staff on what to do if a lion tries to escape the enclosure. Since they could not do the training with a real lion, for obvious reasons, they got a person disguise in a lion costume. While the drill was on at Tobe Zoo in Ehime, real lions reactions were just hilarious. Now, a video of the drill with the lion’s expressions is going viral on the internet.

The footage was taken by the local news station Metro. In the footage, a man can be seen dressed up in a lion costume running around the zoo and trying to escape and the zoo staff captures him. What is winning the Internet’s heart is the most amusing reactions of the lions, who can be seen sitting on the rocks on the other side of the zoo and witness the whole drill. The unimpressed and puzzled lions reaction to the escaped lion drill has left people into splits.

Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today. Note the expression on the actual lions faces.

pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019

The video has garnered 34,615 retweets and 83,910 likes so far. It has now also tuned into hilarious memes.

One user wrote, “I don’t know what funnier, the man falling on the ground and pretending to be hurt or the lions watching.” While the other commented, “They’ve just taught the lions their emergency plan. I’m not sure that’s the smartest move.”

I don’t know what funnier, the man falling on the ground and pretending to be hurt or the lions watching 😂😂 — Mercy (@MercyOladosu) June 22, 2019

Definitely the lions looking at this misery 🤣 — Thunder ⛈ (@poshthunder) June 22, 2019

They’ve just taught the lions their emergency plan. I’m not sure that’s the smartest move. — 🧱House🏳️‍🌈 (@architek2ra) June 22, 2019

Lions are like “what in the hell is this?” pic.twitter.com/NFiI1RNkpb — Angie Baer (@angiebaermn) June 22, 2019

“My man would put up a fight before getting caught. This is insulting!” — JackCarter99 (@viktorjack68) June 22, 2019

“Are they mocking us, Martha” — barefootGal (@barefoot_cas) June 22, 2019

Lion leader: “So we jump at the people holding the net, trap them under their own net, and keep going. Any questions?” — Cameron Bennett (@Cameroneous) June 22, 2019

Those lions were like pic.twitter.com/0VlcPQHRmD — Rowan Crook (@RoowanCrook) June 22, 2019

“They got something else coming if they think we would fall for this” pic.twitter.com/TNGiZFMERs — Matt Henry (@MattHenry92) June 22, 2019

Those lions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w7R5sWNOtj — Cummy In The Tummy (@MicahTheModest) June 22, 2019

