Tokyo: Kane Tanaka, world’s oldest living person from Japan, extended her own record after she celebrated her 117th birthday on January 2. Last year, she was confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

She ringed in her birthday, by cutting a cake and celebrating with her friends and staff at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan.

Tanaka follows a healthy lifestyle and normally wakes up at 6am and in the afternoon often studies maths or calligraphy. One of her favourite past times is the classic board game Othello.

“One of Tanaka’s favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she’s become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff,” Guinness said.

According to the nursing care home, she has an excellent appetite, and walks on her own feet several times a day under the supervision of a caregiver.

As per a Reuters report, Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 as the seventh child among nine siblings in the Fukuoka. In 1992, she married Hideo Tanaka and the couple had five children.

Kane’s husband ran a family business called Tanaka Mochiya, where they made and sold sticky rice, Zenzai (a type of Japanese sweets), and Udon noodles. She now has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Tanaka says her secret to longevity is family, sleep and hope and that she would like to live until at least 120 years old.

Interestingly, Japan is known for the longest-living man and the current oldest living man also hailing from Japan.