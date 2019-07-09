The week has just begun but millennials already seem to be on the drooping end of their spirits if it was not for Bollywood hottie Jaqueline Fernandez to save our day. Sharing a sultry picture of hers on Instagram, Jacky saved the day for most of us who were already seeing blues thanks to the working day in this pleasant breesy weather.

In the shared picture, the Kick star can be seen lying comfortably donned in a neon yellow deep-neck top as she sported wing eyeliner look and posed with a sensuous pout. With her luscious tresses falling effortlessly across her shoulders, the diva looked smoking hot and fans hearts were left aflutter. The picture was simply captioned, “hi babies” (sic) along with sun and heart emojis. Not surprisingly, it garnered over one million likes and is still going strong.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.